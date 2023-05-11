Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.14 Airport

Albion 0.07 Airport

Atkinson 0.66 Roger Brink

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.02 John Carman

Laurel trace Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.60 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Oakdale 1.10 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.57 Airport

Royal 0.50 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.04 Airport

Wayne 0.06 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Regional notes for May 9

Regional notes for May 9

Norfolk library to be closed; Wayne County GOP to meet; Cornhole tournament postponed; Cinco de Mayo event rescheduled for this Friday.

US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries

US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday that it had disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries, including the U.S. and other NATO members.

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas.