Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.14 Airport
Albion 0.07 Airport
Atkinson 0.66 Roger Brink
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.02 John Carman
Laurel trace Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.60 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Oakdale 1.10 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.57 Airport
Royal 0.50 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.04 Airport
Wayne 0.06 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.