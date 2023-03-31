Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.90 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 030 Norman Doerr
Hartington 0.40 Steve Seim
Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.06 Airport
Valentine 0.08 Airport
Wayne 0.01 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.