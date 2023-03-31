Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.90 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 030 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.40 Steve Seim

Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.06 Airport

Valentine 0.08 Airport

Wayne 0.01 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears

Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N.'s atomic energy chief warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting Monday that the perilous situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant “isn’t getting any better” as relentless fighting in the area keeps the facility at risk of a disaster.

52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific

52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific

MIAMI (AP) — More than 50 years after the orca known as Lolita was captured for public display, plans are in place to return her from the Miami Seaquarium to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest, where a nearly century-old, endangered killer whale believed to be her mother still swims.

Vietnam vets to be honored

Vietnam vets to be honored

SANTEE — The Dakota Santee Sioux Nation will honor Isanti Dakota ancestors and Vietnam War veterans on Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wednesday, March 29.

Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South

Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Massive storms brewing over 10 states in the Midwest and southern U.S. on Friday have meteorologists urging people to brace for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed …