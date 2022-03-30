Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.15 Airport

Bancroft 0.10 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.25 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.38 Norman Doerr

Howells 0.25 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.50 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.32 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.30 National Weather Service

O’Neill mist Airport

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Royal 0.29 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.13 Airport

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

