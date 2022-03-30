Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.15 Airport
Bancroft 0.10 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.25 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.38 Norman Doerr
Howells 0.25 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.50 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.32 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.30 National Weather Service
O’Neill mist Airport
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Royal 0.29 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.13 Airport
Wayne trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.