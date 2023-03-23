Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.04 Airport

Creighton 5 (snow) Norman Doerr

Hartington 5-1/2 (snow) Steve Seim

Neligh 0.11 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.35 Airport

Valentine 0.01 Airport

Wayne 0.04 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

