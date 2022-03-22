Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.05 Airport
Bancroft 0.81 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.75 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman
Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim
Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowski
Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.21 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.06 Airport
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Wayne 0.21 Airport
