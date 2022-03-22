Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.05 Airport

Bancroft 0.81 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.75 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman

Hartington 0.15 Steve Seim

Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.21 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.06 Airport

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Wayne 0.21 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

