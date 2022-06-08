Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.05 Airport
Bancroft 0.14 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.40 Jake Ott
Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski
Madison, 5 miles east 0.14 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.50 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.23 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.04 Jim Bahm
O’Neill trace Airport
Scribner 0.32 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.19 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.04 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.