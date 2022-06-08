Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.05 Airport

Bancroft 0.14 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.40 Jake Ott

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski

Madison, 5 miles east 0.14 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.50 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.23 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.04 Jim Bahm

O’Neill trace Airport

Scribner 0.32 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.19 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.04 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

