Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.07 Airport
Albion 0.12 Airport
Atkinson 1.03 Roger Brink
Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.67 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.45 John Carman
Hoskins 0.35 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.40 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.00 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.37 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.25 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.41 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.22 Airport
Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.28 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.50 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.20 Airport
Wayne 0.18 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.