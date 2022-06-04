Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.07 Airport

Albion 0.12 Airport

Atkinson 1.03 Roger Brink

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.67 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.45 John Carman

Hoskins 0.35 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.40 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.00 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.37 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.25 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.41 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.22 Airport

Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.28 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.50 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.20 Airport

Wayne 0.18 Airport

