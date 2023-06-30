Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.41 Airport
Atkinson 0.38 Roger Brink
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.20 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.39 Norman Doerr
Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne
O’Neill 0.48 Airport
Randolph 0.25 Gail Bazata
Royal 1.50 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.31 Airport
Wayne trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.