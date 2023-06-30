Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.41 Airport

Atkinson 0.38 Roger Brink

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.20 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.39 Norman Doerr

Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne

O’Neill 0.48 Airport

Randolph 0.25 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.50 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.31 Airport

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

