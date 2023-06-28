Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.25 Airport

Albion 0.12 Airport

Battle Creek 0.02 Mike Fleer

Hoskins 0.03 Bill Staub

Lyons 0.02 Brad Brink

Neligh 0.34 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.02 National Weather Service

Valentine 0.62 Airport

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

More safety precautions to be tacked onto Boomfest celebrations

More safety precautions to be tacked onto Boomfest celebrations

A mix of nationwide upticks in gun violence and a hit-and-run incident that gained widespread attention last year has led Boomfest committee members to place “a lot more emphasis” into safety protocols heading into this week’s festivities, according to Don Wisnieski, the event’s president.

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Pillen fly-around to visit O’Neill and Valentine

Nebraskans are invited to hear from Gov. Jim Pillen during a two-day fly-around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the governor will talk abo…