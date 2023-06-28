Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.25 Airport
Albion 0.12 Airport
Battle Creek 0.02 Mike Fleer
Hoskins 0.03 Bill Staub
Lyons 0.02 Brad Brink
Neligh 0.34 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.02 National Weather Service
Valentine 0.62 Airport
Wayne trace Airport
