Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.63 Airport

Albion 0.53 Airport

Bancroft 2.98 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 1.13 Jake Ott

Belden 0.42 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.16 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman

Hoskins 1.30 Mike Deck

Madison, 5 miles east 1.10 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.40 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.56 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.63 Jim Bahm

Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 1.30 Kathleen Timperley

Randolph 0.60 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.35 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.53 Airport

Wayne 0.19 Airport

If your town isn't represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

