Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.63 Airport
Albion 0.53 Airport
Bancroft 2.98 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 1.13 Jake Ott
Belden 0.42 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.16 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman
Hoskins 1.30 Mike Deck
Madison, 5 miles east 1.10 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.40 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.56 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.63 Jim Bahm
Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 1.30 Kathleen Timperley
Randolph 0.60 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.35 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.53 Airport
Wayne 0.19 Airport
