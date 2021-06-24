Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.07/plus small hail Airport

Albion 0.65 Airport

Atkinson 1.79/plus small hail Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.41 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 1.50 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.65 Jake Ott

Belden 0.26 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.53 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 2.20 John Carman

Hoskins 2.20 Mike Deck

Howells 0.65 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 1.10 Gene Trine

Neligh 2.32 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.70 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 1.34 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.73 Jim Bahm

Randolph 0.80 Gail Bazata

Royal 2.10 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.64 Maryln Camp

Tilden 2.52 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.20 Airport

Wayne 0.83 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower during the morning and conti…

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. “It’s life and death.”