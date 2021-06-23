Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Albion trace Airport
Battle Creek 0.27 Mike Fleer
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.55 John Carman
Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck
Howells 1.00 Pat Jakubowski
Neligh 0.16, plus marble/pea-sized hail Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.20 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.39 Jim Bahm
Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener
Wayne trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.