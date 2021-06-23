Creighton storm clouds

Storm clouds were brewing to the south of Creighton on Tuesday night. The setting sun lit up the clouds with an orange glow. These photos are seen from Highway 13, south of Creighton.

 Correspondent/Jim Javorsky

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Albion trace Airport

Battle Creek 0.27 Mike Fleer

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.55 John Carman

Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck

Howells 1.00 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.16, plus marble/pea-sized hail Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.20 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.39 Jim Bahm

Royal 0.20 Robert Schleusener

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

