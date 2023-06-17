Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 1.14 Airport
Battle Creek 0.03 Mike Fleer
Creighton 0.04 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.08 John Carman
Howells 0.05 Pat Jakubowski
Leigh 0.02 Toby Geier
Neligh 0.45 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 1.20 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.80 Jim Bahm
Oakdale 1.40 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.02 Airport
Royal 0.50 Robert Schleusener
Tekamah 0.39 Airport
Wayne 0.63 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.