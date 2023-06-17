Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 1.14 Airport

Battle Creek 0.03 Mike Fleer

Creighton 0.04 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.08 John Carman

Howells 0.05 Pat Jakubowski

Leigh 0.02 Toby Geier

Neligh 0.45 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.20 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.80 Jim Bahm

Oakdale 1.40 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.02 Airport

Royal 0.50 Robert Schleusener

Tekamah 0.39 Airport

Wayne 0.63 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea

North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.

North Central conducts tobacco compliance checks

North Central conducts tobacco compliance checks

O’NEILL — The Area Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and North Central District Health Department sponsored tobacco compliance checks in Antelope, Holt, Boyd, Pierce and Knox counties through a Region 4 block grant.

Student leaders recognized at Northeast Community College

Student leaders recognized at Northeast Community College

Students in leadership positions at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their work over the past academic year. The acknowledgment came during the annual student leadership development series banquet in the Lifelong Learning Center.