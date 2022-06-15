Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.02 Airport

Albion 0.06 Airport

Atkinson 1.05 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.21 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.15 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.22 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.18 John Carman

Hartington 0.10 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck

Howells 0.05 Pat Jakubowski

Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.07 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.08 Airport

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Scribner 0.25 Maryln Camp

Tekamah 0.53 Airport

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.08 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer touris…

Grant being applied for to help update shelter

Grant being applied for to help update shelter

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District is assisting Bright Horizons in an application for a grant that — if awarded — will help update a building with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and room for COVID social distancing.

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian authorities are still trying to evacuate some wounded residents, a regional official said Tuesday.

India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its…