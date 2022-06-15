Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.02 Airport
Albion 0.06 Airport
Atkinson 1.05 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.21 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.15 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.22 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.18 John Carman
Hartington 0.10 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck
Howells 0.05 Pat Jakubowski
Norfolk, airport 0.10 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.07 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.08 Airport
Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata
Scribner 0.25 Maryln Camp
Tekamah 0.53 Airport
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.08 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.