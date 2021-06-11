Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.15 Airport

Albion 0.13 Airport

Belden 0.70 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 1.11 Norman Doerr

Laurel 0.90 Verneal Gade 

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.40 Marita Placek

Neligh 1.20 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 2.30 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.03 National Weather Service

Randolph 1.30 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.74 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 1.00 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.05 Airport

Wayne M Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

+3
43rd Army Band opens Music in the Park Series

43rd Army Band opens Music in the Park Series

The National Guard’s 43rd Army Band opened Norfolk Rotary Club’s summer Music in the Park series in Skyview Park on Thursday evening. Presenting two ensembles and a symphonic band, the audience heard a variety of genres and tones.

+4
Tearing down the bank

Tearing down the bank

Work began on May 19 tearing down the Elkhorn Valley Bank near Menards. Here are several photos taken over recent weeks showing progress that was made. The last photo was taken Thursday, June 11. The property is owned by Menards.