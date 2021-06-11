Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.15 Airport
Albion 0.13 Airport
Belden 0.70 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 1.11 Norman Doerr
Laurel 0.90 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.40 Marita Placek
Neligh 1.20 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 2.30 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.03 National Weather Service
Randolph 1.30 Gail Bazata
Royal 1.74 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 1.00 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.05 Airport
Wayne M Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.