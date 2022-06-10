Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.01 Airport
Albion 0.34 Airport
Bancroft 0.11 Dennis Zavadil
Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.50 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.28 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.00 John Carman
Hartington 0.65 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.10 Mike Deck
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.40 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.25 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.06 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.15 Airport
Pierce (west) 0.30 Mike/Abby Lueken
Royal 0.12 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 0.08 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.15 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.20 Airport
Wayne 0.14 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.