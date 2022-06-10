Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.01 Airport

Albion 0.34 Airport

Bancroft 0.11 Dennis Zavadil

Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.50 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.28 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.00 John Carman

Hartington 0.65 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.10 Mike Deck

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.40 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.25 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.06 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.15 Airport

Pierce (west) 0.30 Mike/Abby Lueken

Royal 0.12 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.08 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.15 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.20 Airport

Wayne 0.14 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

