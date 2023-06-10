Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.07 Airport

Beemer 1.10 Jake Ott

Belden 1.40 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge 1.50 Sheryl Kalin

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Lyons 0.61 Brad Brink

O'Neill 0.02 Airport

Norfolk trace Airport

Randolph 0.80 Gail Bazata

Wayne 2.01 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Behind the Boom continues

Behind the Boom continues

Premieres of the “Behind the Boom” feature film are set to continue this Saturday with showtimes at the Norfolk CEC Theatre from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., with each showing expected to last about 15 minutes.

Concrete repairs to begin

Concrete repairs to begin

Concrete repairs are set to begin Monday, June 12, on N. First St. Work will take place from Benjamin Avenue south to Prospect Avenue. Expect partial lane closures as the project progresses.

Fishing derby to be held Saturday

Fishing derby to be held Saturday

Youths and their families are welcome to attend the Norfolk Lions Club’s annual youth fishing derby at Skyview Lake in Norfolk on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 3-13.