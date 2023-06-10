Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.07 Airport
Beemer 1.10 Jake Ott
Belden 1.40 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge 1.50 Sheryl Kalin
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Lyons 0.61 Brad Brink
O'Neill 0.02 Airport
Norfolk trace Airport
Randolph 0.80 Gail Bazata
Wayne 2.01 Airport
