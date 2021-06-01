Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.02 Airport
Albion 0.98 Airport
Atkinson 0.00 Roger Brink
Creighton 0.44 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.90 John Carman
Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.65 Verneal Gade
Neligh 1.30 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.88 National Weather Service
Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 0.90 Kathleen Timperley
O’Neill 0.03 Airport
Royal 0.52 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 0.40 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.80 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.74 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.