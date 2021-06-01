Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.02 Airport

Albion 0.98 Airport

Atkinson 0.00 Roger Brink

Creighton 0.44 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.90 John Carman

Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.65 Verneal Gade

Neligh 1.30 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.88 National Weather Service

Norfolk, 14 miles southeast 0.90 Kathleen Timperley

O’Neill 0.03 Airport

Royal 0.52 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.40 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.80 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.74 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

