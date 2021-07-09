Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.01 Airport

Creighton 0.11 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.12 Steve Seim

Neligh 0.21 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.10 Airport

Royal 0.13 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.15 Duane Warneke

Valentine trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

