Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.01 Airport
Creighton 0.11 Norman Doerr
Hartington 0.12 Steve Seim
Neligh 0.21 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.10 Airport
Royal 0.13 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.15 Duane Warneke
Valentine trace Airport
