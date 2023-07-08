Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 9 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Albion 0.09 Airport

Bancroft 0.63 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.80 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.65 Jake Ott

Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.90 Sheryl Kalin

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.77 John Carman

Hartington 1.10 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.42 Bill Staub

Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski

Humphrey 1.70 Marge Albracht

Lyons 0.30 Brad Brink

Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.52 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.03 Airport

Scribner 0.75 Maryln Camp

Wayne 0.61 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

