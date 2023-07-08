Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 9 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER
Albion 0.09 Airport
Bancroft 0.63 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.80 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.65 Jake Ott
Belden 1.10 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.90 Sheryl Kalin
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.77 John Carman
Hartington 1.10 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.42 Bill Staub
Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski
Humphrey 1.70 Marge Albracht
Lyons 0.30 Brad Brink
Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.52 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.03 Airport
Scribner 0.75 Maryln Camp
Wayne 0.61 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.