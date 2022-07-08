Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Ainsworth mist Airport

Albion 0.12 Airport

Atkinson 0.26 Roger Brink

Bancroft 1.08 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.26 Mike Fleer

Beemer 1.30 Jake Ott

Belden 2.36 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.40 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.41 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.55 John Carman

Hartington 2.05 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Laurel 3.20 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 1.20 Gene Trine

Neligh 1.32 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service

O’Neill mist Airport

Pierce (west) 2.10 Mike/Abby Lueken

Pierce (east) 1.63 Aaron Anderson

Randolph 3.50 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.30 Robert Schleusener

Tekamah 0.04 airport

Tilden 1.35 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.46 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Residents given more time for sidewalk repairs

Residents given more time for sidewalk repairs

Saying that 30 days isn't enough time for Norfolk residents to repair their sidewalks, city engineer Steven Rames proposed amending the city code to allow 180 days instead of 30 for a property owner to construct or repair a sidewalk after being told by the city to do so.