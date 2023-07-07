Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 9 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.98 Airport

Albion 1.60 Airport

Atkinson 0.87 Roger Brink

Creighton 0.58 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.70 Steve Siem

Hoskins 0.33 Bill Staub

Howells 0.15 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.51 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.60 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.59 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.57 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.37 Airport

Randolph 1.00 Gail Bazata

Tilden 1.48 Duane Warneke

Valentine 1.52 Airport

Wayne 0.16 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

