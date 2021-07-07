Storm clouds

STORM CLOUDS roll into Pierce on Tuesday, July 6. Much of Northeast Nebraska got some much needed moisture with the rain storm.

 Norfolk Daily News/Kathryn Harris

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.09 Airport

Albion 0.37 Airport

Atkinson 0.60 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.15 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.40 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 1.23 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.23 John Carman

Hartington 1.72 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.50 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.53 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.42 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.40 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.27 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.42 Airport

Pierce 0.30 Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph 0.35 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.95 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.14 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.60 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.13 Airport

Wayne 0.03 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

