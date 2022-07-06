Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.19 Airport

Albion 0.03 Airport

Atkinson 0.24 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.40 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.90 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.55 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.08 John Carman

Hartington 1.00 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.00 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.43 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.52 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.77 National Weather Service

Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.45 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.10 Duane Warneke

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

