Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER
Bancroft 0.53 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.58 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.94 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.15 Sheryl Kalin
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.70 John Carman
Hartington 4.30 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.40 Bill Staub
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Humphrey 1.56 Marge Albrecht
Lyons 0.58 Brad Brink
Newman Grove 0.90 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 1.23 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.20 Jim Bahm
Randolph 1.30 Gail Bazata
Wayne 1.02 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.