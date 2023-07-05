Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Bancroft 0.53 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.58 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.94 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.15 Sheryl Kalin

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.70 John Carman

Hartington 4.30 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.40 Bill Staub

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Humphrey 1.56 Marge Albrecht

Lyons 0.58 Brad Brink

Newman Grove 0.90 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 1.23 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.20 Jim Bahm

Randolph 1.30 Gail Bazata

Wayne 1.02 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

