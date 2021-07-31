Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 1.34 Airport
Albion 1.12 Airport
Atkinson 0.10 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.62 Dennis Zavadil
Belden 0.10 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman
Hoskins 0.65 Mike Deck
Howells 1.40 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel trace Verneal Gade
Newman Grove 1.10 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.36 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.28 Airport
Pierce 0.63 Aaron Anderson
Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.28 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 2.45 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.14 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.