Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 1.34 Airport

Albion 1.12 Airport

Atkinson 0.10 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.62 Dennis Zavadil

Belden 0.10 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.17 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman

Hoskins 0.65 Mike Deck

Howells 1.40 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel trace Verneal Gade

Newman Grove 1.10 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.36 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.28 Airport

Pierce 0.63 Aaron Anderson

Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.28 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 2.45 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.14 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

