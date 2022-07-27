Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Albion 0.05 Airport

Battle Creek 0.19 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.08 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.18 Norman Doerr

Humphrey 0.50 Sonny Herink

Neligh 0.39 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.13 National Weather Service

Oakdale 0.25 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.09 Airport

Royal 0.10 Robert Schleusener

Stanton 0.25 Pat Larson

Tilden 0.28 Duane Warneke

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.

Ukraine's grain is ready to go. But ships aren't. Why? Risk

Ukraine's grain is ready to go. But ships aren't. Why? Risk

Shipping companies are not rushing to export millions of tons of grain trapped in Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That is because explosive mines are drifting in the waters, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have question…