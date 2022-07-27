Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Albion 0.05 Airport
Battle Creek 0.19 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.08 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.18 Norman Doerr
Humphrey 0.50 Sonny Herink
Neligh 0.39 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.13 National Weather Service
Oakdale 0.25 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.09 Airport
Royal 0.10 Robert Schleusener
Stanton 0.25 Pat Larson
Tilden 0.28 Duane Warneke
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.