Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.40 Airport
Albion 0.24 Airport
Atkinson 0.32 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer
Creighton 0.11 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.15 John Carman
Hoskins 0.13 Bill Staub
Howells 0.15 Pat Jakubowski
Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.08 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.15 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.19 Airport
Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.21 Airport
Wayne 0.01 Airport
