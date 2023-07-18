Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.40 Airport

Albion 0.24 Airport

Atkinson 0.32 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer

Creighton 0.11 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.15 John Carman

Hoskins 0.13 Bill Staub

Howells 0.15 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.20 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.08 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.15 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.19 Airport

Tilden 0.20 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.21 Airport

Wayne 0.01 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.

Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council convened on Monday in council chambers at city hall for its regularly scheduled meeting. All council members were present, with the exception of Justin Snorton. Also in attendance were 11 city staff members and more than 50 members of the community. The meeting laste…

Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa before dawn Tuesday in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.