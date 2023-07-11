Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER
Albion 0.07 Airport
Bancroft 0.20 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.80 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.37 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.22 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 1.50 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman
Hoskins 0.65 Bill Staub
Howells 0.35 Pat Jakubowski
Humphrey 0.94 Marge Albracht
Neligh 0.50 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.90 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.74 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.69 Jim Bahm
Randolph 1.65 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.10 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 0.15 Maryln Camp
Valentine 0.01 Airport
Wayne 0.10 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.