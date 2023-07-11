Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL/REPORTER

Albion 0.07 Airport

Bancroft 0.20 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.80 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.37 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.22 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 1.50 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.10 John Carman

Hoskins 0.65 Bill Staub

Howells 0.35 Pat Jakubowski

Humphrey 0.94 Marge Albracht

Neligh 0.50 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.90 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.74 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.69 Jim Bahm

Randolph 1.65 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.10 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.15 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.01 Airport

Wayne 0.10 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard

Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard

ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that left up to two months' worth of rain in Vermont and saturated other parts of the Northeast was moving out Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities, including the main approach to the state capital.

Fire division responds to solar farm fire call

Fire division responds to solar farm fire call

Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to the Norfolk Community Solar facility located off South 49th Street and West Norfolk Avenue. A caller had reported that there was a fire at the solar farm caused by a possible lightning strike.