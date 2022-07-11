Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.01 Airport

Albion 0.62 Airport

Atkinson 0.23 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.03 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.10 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.06 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.55 Steve Seim

Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski

Madison, 5 miles east 0.55 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.15 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.20 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.02 National Weather Service

Scribner 0.40 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.04 Airport

Wayne 0.03 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Flags at half-staff for an extra day

Flags at half-staff for an extra day

With flags already at half-staff for the victims of the parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister will keep them that way an extra day.

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers labored Sunday to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed still trapped.