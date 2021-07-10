Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.15 Airport

Bancroft 0.57 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.60 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.72 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.50 John Carman

Hoskins 1.30 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.95 Verneal Gade

Neligh 2.02 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.40 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 1.70 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.20 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.35 Airport

Pierce 2.80 Aaron Anderson

Randolph 2.70 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.90 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 1.79 Maryln Camp

Tilden 1.20 Duane Warneke

Valentine trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

