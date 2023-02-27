Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Albion 0.26 Airport
Bancroft 0.47 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.45 Jake Ott
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.40 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.27 Norman Doerr
Hartington 0.40 Steve Seim
Madison, 5 miles east 0.48 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.30 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.46 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.40 Jim Bahm
Wayne 0.29 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.