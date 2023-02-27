Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Albion 0.26 Airport

Bancroft 0.47 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.45 Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.40 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.27 Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.40 Steve Seim

Madison, 5 miles east 0.48 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.30 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.46 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.40 Jim Bahm

Wayne 0.29 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

