Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth trace Airport

Albion 0.02 Airport

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.10 Sheryl Kalin

Hartington 1.30 Steve Seim

Laurel 0.55 Verneal Gade

Newman Grove 0.60 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

O’Neill trace Airport

Scribner 0.15 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.02 Airport

Wayne 0.03 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The gray, two-story home with white trim toppled and slid, crashing into the river below as rushing waters carried off a bobbing chunk of its roof. Next door, a condo building teetered on the edge of the bank, its foundation already having fallen away as erosion undercut it.

People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfires

HONOLULU (AP) — Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.