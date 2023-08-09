Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Ainsworth trace Airport
Albion 0.02 Airport
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.10 Sheryl Kalin
Hartington 1.30 Steve Seim
Laurel 0.55 Verneal Gade
Newman Grove 0.60 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
O’Neill trace Airport
Scribner 0.15 Maryln Camp
Valentine 0.02 Airport
Wayne 0.03 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.