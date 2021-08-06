Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.02 Airport
Albion 0.01 Airport
Bancroft 0.16 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.12 Cathy Huetig
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade
Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service
Randolph 0.15 Gail Bazata
Scribner 0.17 Maryln Camp
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.04 Airport
