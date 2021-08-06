Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.02 Airport

Albion 0.01 Airport

Bancroft 0.16 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.12 Cathy Huetig

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service

Randolph 0.15 Gail Bazata

Scribner 0.17 Maryln Camp

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.04 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

