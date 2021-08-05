Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Belden 0.07 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.07 Norman Doerr

Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.07 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

O’Neill trace Airport

Scribner 0.43 Maryln Camp

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.03 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

