Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Belden 0.07 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.07 Norman Doerr
Howells 0.40 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.10 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.07 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
O’Neill trace Airport
Scribner 0.43 Maryln Camp
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.03 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.