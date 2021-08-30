Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
Albion 1.98 Airport
Battle Creek 0.95 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman
Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck
Howells 0.60 Pat Jakubowski
Neligh 0.46 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.68 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.19 Jim Bahm
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Royal 0.22 Robert Schleusener
Wayne 0.97 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.