Downed Cottonwood tree

A Cottonwood tree about 30 feet tall fell late Saturday or early Sunday as thunderstroms roared through much of Northeast Nebraska, bringing high winds and a little rain. This tree fell on Maple Avenue in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Many areas of Norfolk had downed trees and branches, with chainsaws and clean up taking place at various places.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Albion 1.98 Airport

Battle Creek 0.95 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Howells 0.60 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.46 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.68 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.19 Jim Bahm

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Royal 0.22 Robert Schleusener

Wayne 0.97 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

