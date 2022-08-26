Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

Bancroft 0.04 Dennis Zavadil

Creighton 0.05 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman

Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim

Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Pierce (east) 0.15 Aaron Anderson

Valentine trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

