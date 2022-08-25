Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.03 Airport

Albion trace Airport

Bancroft 0.72 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 1.00 Jake Ott

Creighton 1.03 Norman Doerr

Hoskins 1.50 Mike Deck

Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Oakdale 0.09 Jude Freeman

Wayne 0.74 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.

‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Wayne

‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Wayne

WAYNE — Wayne State will welcome 2018 “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe to campus at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for a concert to close out the first week of classes. The free event, which is open to the public, will be in the college’s Willow Bowl amphitheater.

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and Russia's invasion of its neighbor reaching the six-month mark, warnings that Moscow might try to spoil the national holiday by attacking significant government and civilian targets caused unease in the war-weary country Tuesday.

Israel's premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal

Israel's premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister urged President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying that negotiators are letting Tehran manipulate the talks and that an agreement would reward Israel's enemies.