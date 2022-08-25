Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.03 Airport
Albion trace Airport
Bancroft 0.72 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 1.00 Jake Ott
Creighton 1.03 Norman Doerr
Hoskins 1.50 Mike Deck
Neligh 0.05 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Oakdale 0.09 Jude Freeman
Wayne 0.74 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.