Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Albion 0.37 Airport

Atkinson 0.49 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.35 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.30 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman

Laurel trace Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.13 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.52 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.44 National Weather Service

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Pierce 0.35 Aaron Anderson

Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.48 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.68 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.71 Airport

Wayne 0.09 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

