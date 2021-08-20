Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Albion 0.37 Airport
Atkinson 0.49 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.35 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.30 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman
Laurel trace Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek
Madison, 5 miles east 0.13 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.52 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.44 National Weather Service
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Pierce 0.35 Aaron Anderson
Randolph 0.30 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.48 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.68 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.71 Airport
Wayne 0.09 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.