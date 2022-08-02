Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.00 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.10 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.30 Sheryl Kalin
Hartington 0.10 Steve Seim
Neligh 0.03 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Oakdale 0.02 Jude Freeman
Valentine 0.01 Airport
Wayne 0.01 Airport
