Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.00 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.10 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.30 Sheryl Kalin

Hartington 0.10 Steve Seim

Neligh 0.03 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Oakdale 0.02 Jude Freeman

Valentine 0.01 Airport

Wayne 0.01 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

