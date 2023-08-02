Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Albion 1.91 Airport

Bancroft 1.63 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 1.80 Mike Fleer

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.50 John Carman

Hoskins 2.30 Bill Staub

Howells 1.60 Pat Jakubowski

Neligh 0.02 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 1.83 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 2.30 Jim Bahm

Scribner 1.20 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.07 Airport

Wayne 0.04 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

