Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.30 Jake Ott

Belden 0.70 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.60 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.22 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hartington 1.90 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.50 Mike Deck

Neligh 0.09 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service

Oakdale 0.08 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.34 Airport

Royal 0.21 Robert Schleusener

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

