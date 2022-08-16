Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
Battle Creek 0.15 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.30 Jake Ott
Belden 0.70 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.60 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.22 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hartington 1.90 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.50 Mike Deck
Neligh 0.09 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service
Oakdale 0.08 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.34 Airport
Royal 0.21 Robert Schleusener
