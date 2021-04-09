Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Battle Creek 0.59 Mike Fleer
Belden 1.40 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.35 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman
Hartington 0.48 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.50 Mike Deck
Howells 0.50 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.75 Verneal Gade
Norfolk, airport 0.43 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.52 Jim Bahm
Pierce 0.47 Aaron Anderson
Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata
Tilden 0.18 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.72 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.