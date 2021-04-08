Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.11 Airport

Hoskins 0.50 Mike Deck

Howells 1.00 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.30 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.53 Gene Trine

Norfolk, airport 0.14 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.30 Jim Bahm

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Valentine 0.12 Airport

Wayne 0.50 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

