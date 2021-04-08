Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.11 Airport
Hoskins 0.50 Mike Deck
Howells 1.00 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.30 Verneal Gade
Madison, 5 miles east 0.53 Gene Trine
Norfolk, airport 0.14 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.30 Jim Bahm
Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata
Valentine 0.12 Airport
Wayne 0.50 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.