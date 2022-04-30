Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL REPORTER
Atkinson 3.63 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.92 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott
Creighton 1.60 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman
Hoskins 0.65 Mike Deck
Howells 0.65 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.60 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 2.50 Marita Placek
Neligh 1.65 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.72 National Weather Service
Norfolk (central) 0.40 Jerry Guenther
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.65 Jim Bahm
Pierce (east) 0.62 Aaron Anderson
Pierce (west) 0.75 Mike Lueken
Royal 1.70 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 1.10 Duane Warneke
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.