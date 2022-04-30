Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL REPORTER

Atkinson 3.63 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.92 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott

Creighton 1.60 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.60 John Carman

Hoskins 0.65 Mike Deck

Howells 0.65 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.60 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 2.50 Marita Placek

Neligh 1.65 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.72 National Weather Service

Norfolk (central) 0.40 Jerry Guenther

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.65 Jim Bahm

Pierce (east) 0.62 Aaron Anderson

Pierce (west) 0.75 Mike Lueken

Royal 1.70 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 1.10 Duane Warneke

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

