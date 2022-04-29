Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.60 Airport

Atkinson 0.10 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.26 Mike Fleer

Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

Central Norfolk 0.10 Jerry Guenther

Scribner 0.41 Maryln Camp

Valentine 0.15 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

