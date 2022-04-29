Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.60 Airport
Atkinson 0.10 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.26 Mike Fleer
Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowski
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Central Norfolk 0.10 Jerry Guenther
Scribner 0.41 Maryln Camp
Valentine 0.15 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.