Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.56 Airport

Albion 0.03 Airport

Atkinson 0.06 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.08 Dennis Zavadil

Creighton 0.09 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim

Newman Grove 0.10 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.05 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.06 Airport

Valentine 0.26 Airport

Wayne 0.09 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

