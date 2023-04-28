Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.56 Airport
Albion 0.03 Airport
Atkinson 0.06 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.08 Dennis Zavadil
Creighton 0.09 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim
Newman Grove 0.10 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.05 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.06 Airport
Valentine 0.26 Airport
Wayne 0.09 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.