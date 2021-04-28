Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.30 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.20 Jake Ott

Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.25 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman

Hoskins 0.35 Mike Deck

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.25 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.40 Gene Trine

Newman Grove 0.30 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.23 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.20 Airport

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.29 Robert Schleusener

Valentine trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

