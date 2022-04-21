Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Bancroft 0.08 Dennis Zavadil
Belden 0.21 Cathy Huetig
Hartington 0.16 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.22 Verneal Gade
Madison, 5 miles east 0.12 Gene Trine
Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.15 Jim Bahm
Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata
Tilden 0.10 Duane Warneke
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.