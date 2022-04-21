Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Bancroft 0.08 Dennis Zavadil

Belden 0.21 Cathy Huetig

Hartington 0.16 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.15 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.22 Verneal Gade

Madison, 5 miles east 0.12 Gene Trine

Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.15 Jim Bahm

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Tilden 0.10 Duane Warneke

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

