Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.04 Airport

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.25 Sheryl Kalin

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service

Royal 0.05 Robert Schleusener

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.06 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

