Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.04 Airport
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.25 Sheryl Kalin
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.09 National Weather Service
Royal 0.05 Robert Schleusener
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.06 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.